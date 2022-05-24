Dancing With the Stars: Lily West and Peyton Law

“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Eleven will be Lily West and Peyton Law. Both are seniors at Calhoun High School. Lily is the daughter of Shelby and Shelly West. She has a younger sister, Lyla. Peyton is the son of Brian and Lissy Law.
He has an older brother, Porter. Lily and Peyton both attend Rock Bridge Community Church. Lily has been a successful student at Calhoun High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, HOSA, Skills USA, Spanish Honors Society, and CSALT. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to major in Nursing at Kennesaw State University.
Lily cheered football and was on the competition and game day squads. She describes herself as a very devoted “cat mom” to her feline pet, Henry. She is a master of writing her own lyrics to songs when she doesn’t know the actual words.Peyton was an impressive student athlete at Calhoun High School, where he played football, basketball, and golf.
He played on the All-State Pre-Season Basketball First Team and received seven offers to play college basketball. He chose Freed-Hardeman University, where he will hit the courts on a full scholarship. He was a member of CSALT and will graduate with a 3.7 grade point average.
Peyton boasts that he mastered the Michael Jackson Experience Wii game at the age of 7 and spent the last year looking down at other people, but only because he is 6’7” and therefore taller than most people.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.