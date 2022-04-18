“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Six will be Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott.
Bennett is a freshman at Calhoun High School while Parrott is a senior at Sonoraville High School. She is the daughter of Shannon and Christi Bennett and has an older sister, Ella Bennett. He is the son of Shane and Resa Parrott and has a younger sister, Grace. Bennett attends Rock Bridge Community Church and Parrott attends Heritage Baptist, where his father serves as minister. Bennett is a CHS majorette and basketball cheerleader. She also is a Game Day cheerleader. She is secretary of the Freshman Class and is a member of the Junior Beta Club and HOSA. She considers her third and fifth grade teacher Staci Banks and her coach Tracy Farriba her primary mentors. She jokes that she dislikes Sundays because Chick-fil-A is closed. Unlike her partner but like her whole family, she is an avid UGA fan.
Parrott plays baseball and football at Sonoraville High School and participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has committed to Covenant College as a baseball player. He does not share his partner’s love for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.