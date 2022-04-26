“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Seven will be Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel. Both attend Calhoun High School and are wrapping up their senior years.
Kylie is the daughter of Ben and Susan Crowe. She has three siblings: Meagan, Abby, and Hollis. Ohm is the son of Pinky and Dilip Patel. He has two siblings: Rina and Riya. Crowe has been a very active student at Calhoun High School, where she competed on the Swim and Dive Team, and ran Track and Field. She was a member of the Skills USA Region and State Teams. She served as an officer of the National Honor Society and was a member of the Beta Club. She also participated in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program.
Kylie is a member of North Pointe Church in Adairsville and has completed more than forty hours of community service. During the holidays, she forces her friends and family members to assemble Star Wars puzzles, which she considers a tradition.
During his time at Calhoun High School, Ohm has been involved with Theatre Arts. He was a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Sources of Strength, and was a Student Section Leader. He credits Dr. Johnson as one of the most influential people in his life.
Ohm jokes that he is known for loving his dog and his hair. He confesses that he cannot eat a sandwich if it has been cut into triangles.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.