Dancing With the Stars: Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller will compete this year as Couple No. 3. Kaycee, a senior at Calhoun High School, is the daughter of Minh Nguyen and Cau Doan. Nathan is also a senior at Calhoun High School and he is the son of Jason and Tracy Fuller.. He has four siblings: Brittney, Ashlyn, J.C. and Zack.
Kaycee is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Skills USA, and the 2023 Gordon County Youth Leadership Program. She is serving in leadership positions in both the Key Club and the Interact Club, holding the offices of Treasurer and Public Relations, respectfully. Kaycee is a director in the Calhoun High School Video Production Department and was a finalist for the Southeast Student Emmy Awards. She is also Vice-President of her Thespian Troupe No. 2940, and most recently became a state champion as a cast member of Calhoun High School’s One Act Play, which won the GHSA 5A State Title in November.
Nathan is an accomplished student athlete, playing Linebacker for the Calhoun
Yellow Jackets Football Team. Nathan and his team were the 2021 GHSA 5A State Runners Up. Most recently he helped secure a Region Championship for the Yellow Jackets, and an Elite 8 finish in the 2022 GHSA playoffs. Nathan was named 1st Team All-Region Linebacker, and was awarded the 2022 CHS Football Captain Award, selected by his teammates. Outside of school, Nathan is an active member of Haven of Rest Baptist Church.
Both Kaycee and Nathan are competing in the show for the first time, and while Kaycee had some previous dance training early in her life, Nathan had none. Recently we got the chance to talk to both of them about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars — Calhoun?
“I have always wanted to do [the show] since my freshman year of high school, just watching older students compete over the years. As a senior this year, I knew this would be my last chance to do the show and I was desperate for a partner, so my friend asked some guys in her math class, and Nathan was one of those guys!” — Kaycee
“Yes, and when her friend asked me, I told her I would do it. I already knew of a few of my friends who were trying out, and I thought it would be really fun!” — Nathan
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to ‘Bang Bang’ by will.i.am. I wanted music that had 1920s vibes, and the very beginning of ‘Bang Bang’ has a classic ‘flapper’ sound, except there’s a little twist, with some hip-hop and modern sounds mixed in.” -Kaycee
Q: What are you most nervous about for the show?
“Getting in front of all those people! I have never danced in my life so doing it in front of a big audience is scary!” -Nathan “I guess just messing up on stage in front of the judges, or forgetting the moves.” — Kaycee
Q: What’s your favorite song from the group dance (a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson)?
“I like ‘Smooth Criminal.’” — Kaycee
“Yeah I like that song, too.” — Nathan
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“I am excited to spend time with people who I don’t normally get to hang out with, because the group practices are so much fun!” — Kaycee
“I would definitely say the same thing — All the practices are really cool and I like to hang out with everybody. Then the show — I really don’t know what it’s going to be like, but we are here for the ride!” — NathanSee Kaycee and Nathan, along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com beginning Saturday, March 18, when ticket sales open to the public, or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.