Dancing With the Stars: Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns will compete this year as Couple No. 7. Graycen, a senior at Calhoun High School, is the daughter of Garrett and Joy Nudd and has two siblings: Campbell and Spencer Nudd. Dustin is also a senior at Calhoun High School and he is the son Dustin is the son of Danelle and Dalz Kerns. He has two siblings: Dawson and Dallas Kerns. Graycen is the student body president at CHS, and is also a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction. She is very active in the Drama Department at CHS, and was part of the cast that won the
GHSA 5A State Runners Up. Most recently he helped secure a Region Championship for the Yellow Jackets, and an Elite 8 finish in the 2022 GHSA playoffs. Dustin is also a member of the track team at CHS, where he competes in hurdles and both relays, and is also in the Beta Club. Dustin competed with another partner in 2022, but this is Graycen’s first time in the show. And while Graycen has had some dance experience in the musical productions at CHS, Dustin’s only prior dance experience was from his time performing in the 2022 DWTS. Recently we got the chance to talk to both of them about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars - Calhoun?
“Andy [Baxter] encouraged me to do it last year but I said no, but when he asked me again this year I thought ‘it’s senior year - I need to step out of my comfort zone, and I had seen Dustin and his partner dance last year and I thought it was good, so I asked him to be my partner this year!” - Graycen
“Yeah she asked me on snapchat and I was like ‘Okay!’” - Dustin
Q: What do you think about this year’s group dance, especially when comparing it to the group dance from last year?
“This year’s dance is definitely harder, but it’s a lot of fun!” - Dustin
Q: Do you have a favorite song from the group dance (a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson)?
“I think I like ‘Black or White’ the best out of the songs in the mashup.” - Graycen
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to ‘Hold My Hand’ performed by Lady Gaga and made popular after appearing in the movie ‘Top Gun - Maverick’. I loved the song, and after the movie came out both of my parents agreed that this song would make a great song to dance to in this competition.” - Graycen
“Yeah, and I get to dress up like Maverick - wearing a bomber jacket, blue jeans and boots!” - Dustin
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“We’ve all been putting in so much work so the most exciting part is getting to finally show all the hard work that we’ve been doing over the past few months to the community - I think that’s what I am most excited for! ” - Graycen
“And I am excited to win! We are working hard to win trophies on both sides of the competition (People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice). We practice 5 hours every week, and I think our hard work will show when we finally get to perform our dance in front of an audience.” - Dustin