Dancing With the Stars: Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins

“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Nine will be Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins.
Danika is a freshman at Calhoun High School and is the daughter of Chris and Duana Morton. She has three siblings: Erik, Brevin, and Dante. C.J. is a junior at Calhoun High School and his guardians are Whitey and Crystal Davis. He considers Raven Price his sister. Danika attends Rock Bridge Community Church while C.J. is a member of Crane Eater Community Church.
Danika is an active student, serving as Vice-President of the Class of 2025. She is a member of C-SALT, HOSA, and Georgia Thespian Troupe No. 2940. She is a Competition, Football, and Game Day Cheerleader. Although she is one of the youngest students participating in this year’s event and has had very little dance training, she is one of the most seasoned performers. She has been involved with Musical Theatre since kindergarten. She performed the roles of Annie in “Annie Jr.” and Rizzo in “Grease” and had roles in “Queen of Hearts” as well as “Alice in Wonderland”. She was the only Calhoun freshman chosen for opening and closing numbers at Thescon 2022.
Danika acknowledges Mandy Robertson, Julie Leggett, India Galyean, Crystal Davis, Lauren Dooley, Tracy Lester and her mother, Duana Morton, as mentors and role models but particularly wants to honor her grandmother. Her “Nanny” Edna Wilson passed away in March after having lived with Danika and her immediate family for a year. During that time, she and Danika became even closer than they always had been. On a lighter note, Danika shares that she eats a bag of popcorn every night and that it drives her crazy when people “smack on food” instead of chewing.
C.J. also is an active student at Calhoun High School. He plays baseball and football for the Yellow Jackets. He also plays on a travel team with Charlie Culberson Baseball. He is a member of FCCLA. He and his baseball team made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and he was on the football field when Calhoun won State Runner-Up the same year. He has made the Perfect Game All Tournament Team four times.
C.J. credits Coaches Tommy Hoblitzell and Chase Arnold as role models. He jokes that his only dance experience is Tik-Tok. Like Danika, he is bothered by people “smacking their food” instead of chewing. He likes to sing off-key in his shower.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.