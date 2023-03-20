Dancing With the Stars: Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis will compete this year as Couple No. 5.
Chloe, a senior at Calhoun High School, is the daughter of Keith and Elizabeth McFarland and has one sibling: Caleb McFarland. Cam is also a senior at Calhoun High School and he is the son of Chris and Casey Curtis. He has two siblings: Jaedan Curtis and Jacque Curtis. Chloe is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Beta Club (serving as treasurer) Key Club (serving as secretary) and the 2023 Gordon County Youth Leadership Program. She is very active in the Drama Department at CHS, and was part of the cast that won the GHSA 5A State One Act Play Championship in November. She is also a part of the literary team, becoming a two-time state champion in Duo Interpretation last weekend, after winning the first time in 2022. Chloe is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar. Cam is an accomplished athlete, playing in the position of Wide Receiver and Defensive Back for the Calhoun Yellow Jackets Football Team. Cam and his team were the 2021 GHSA 5A State Runners Up. Most recently he helped secure a Region Championship for the Yellow Jackets, and an Elite 8 finish in the 2022 GHSA playoffs. Cam was named the AJC All-Purpose Player of the Year in November and selected for the GACA All-State Team as a senior.
Both Chloe and Cam are competing in the show for the first time, and while Chloe has
some formal dance training, Cam has none. Recently we got the chance to talk to both
of them about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars - Calhoun?
“I have always wanted to do it, but I just never really found a partner. Last year I had a
partner but then we bailed on each other, so this was my last chance to be in the
show.” - Chloe
“I went to the show last year and it seemed like a lot of fun and I thought that I just
had to do it. So I sent a text to Andy [Baxter] and asked him who I could dance with
and the first person he named was Chloe.” - Cam
Q: What do you think about this year’s group dance (a mash-up of songs by Michael
Jackson and Janet Jackson)? Do you have a favorite song from the music?
“I like it. And I love the group practices! It’s so interesting because I have never spent
time with some of these people, especially the guys. So it’s an interesting dynamic to
see the ‘theater kids’ and the ‘football players’ hanging out together. But it’s a lot of
fun!” - Chloe
“It’s going to be fun! But I don’t know any of the songs from the dance.” - Cam
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to ‘Backstage Romance’ from Moulin Rouge the Musical. The song is
actually a mashup of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ and ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears. I am
choreographing the routine, which combines several styles of dance, including salsa,
samba, jazz and hip-hop. As far as costuming goes, the only thing I will say is that
there will be a costume change in the song.” - Chloe
Q: What is your biggest worry or fear as you prepare for the show?
“I was nervous at first. I don’t think I had ever talked to Chloe before this, but now we
have developed a good friendship. She is smart and keeps me straight on rehearsal
times and days. So now I think for me it’s just getting up on the stage. I was in my
middle school play in 7th grade, and that was the last time I have been on the stage as
a performer.” - Cam
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“I think just performing in it - the competition in general seems really fun.” - Chloe
“Yes, and we came in to win. That’s the first thing we said to each other, and that’s our
ultimate goal for the show - to win!” -Cam
To see Chloe and Cam, along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com beginning Saturday, March 18, when ticket sales open to the public, or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.