Dancing With the Stars: Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns

“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Eight will be Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns.
Casey and Dustin are classmates at Calhoun High School, where they both will soon complete their junior years. Casey is the daughter of Connie Erwin and Chris Baggett. Her stepfather is Cody Erwin. She has three siblings: Carter Hearn, Collin Baggett and Chanie Erwin. Dustin is the son of Danelle and Dalz Kerns. His two siblings are Dawson and Dallas Kerns.
Casey attends Rock Bridge Community Church. She is a member of the Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She considers Patti Gilmer, her freshman math teacher, to have been an excellent role model and says Gilmer helped her through some difficult experiences. She jokes that her mom drives her crazy and also scares her.
Dustin is a member of the Track Team, where he competes in hurdles and both relays. He holds a record in hurdles. He also plays football, in wide receiver and safety positions. He is on a nationally ranked football 7v7 team, the Elite Ducks. He is a member of the Beta Club. He says that he is a very funny person and that nothing scares him. He hates when people talk over him.
Dustin attends Resaca Church of Christ. He does not have one particular mentor, but wants to recognize all his teachers for the support they give to Calhoun. He says they have always tried their hardest to make sure students can do their best, on or off the field.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.