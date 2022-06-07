The reinvention of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun hit the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on June 3-4, and brought down the house with show-stopping performances from the eleven dance teams, the return of original show elements, and the introduction of new features.
Emcee Kade Wright brought a new level of energy to the fundraiser in his debut appearance while the Dexter Thomas Band took the music to new heights. While the project budget is not fully reconciled yet, every dancer will receive a scholarship and the local Alzheimer’s Association will receive a significant donation.
All in all, the event is being considered a success, with discussions already in place about the 2023 show. Saturday’s show ended with the announcement of winners and the presentation of long-coveted mirror ball trophies.
In the Judge’s Choice Category, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa took third place, while Presley Gross and Brendan Gray took second. Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford won first place. In the People’s Choice Category, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins won first, with Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott winning second, followed Presley Gross and Brendan Gray in third place. The Spirit Award was given to Presley Gross and Ohm Patel. That award is the only one voted on by the dancers.
“The Fountains Calhoun was so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It was a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director. “We were thrilled to bring some of our residents to the Friday show, which they thoroughly enjoyed.”
The show opened with a group dance performed to a medley of hits by Britney Spears. Emcee Kade Wright made his entrance wearing a bright red suit and a vintage Spears tee-shirt as he joined the dance before taking the podium. Both shows featured a Britney Spears look-alike contest at intermission, with two contestants tied on Friday night. Drew Baxter, the daughter of Corey and Lindsay Baxter, and Charlie Erwin, daughter of Connie and Cody Erwin, split the two-hundred-dollar cash prize. Erwin returned Saturday for a solo victory.
The Dexter Thomas Band provided all the music for the show, so the dancers performed to live music instead of recorded tracks. Founded in 1995, the band is known for delivering high-energy shows throughout the South.
The 12-piece band features a dynamic combination of male and female lead vocals, allowing for maximum stylistic diversity. Nine of the performers have music degrees. While all twelve were not be on stage, the band members present added a whole new layer of entertainment to the show.
Montana Etheridge, owner of Epta Films, provided video service for the event, which included brief introductory videos of the dancers during the show. Choreography assistance was provided by Ava Galyean, Sarah Green, Lily Prater, Kathrynn Stockman, Hollie Stewart, Layla Towers, Michelle Frix Ward, and Kade Wright.
The twenty-two students who participated in the fundraiser, listed in the order they danced with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams chose their own music and costumes and arranged their own choreography.