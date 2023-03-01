After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith will compete this year as Couple No. 2.
Ansleigh, a senior at Sonoraville High School, is the daughter of Ross & Katie Quarles. She has one sibling: Ambree Quarles. Rance is also a senior at Sonoraville High School and he is the son of Bryan and Robin Smith, and Stacy and Virginia Hensley. He has five siblings, including his twin brother, Ryder, who is also competing in the show this season. His other siblings are Ramsey Smith, A.J. Hensley, Zach Hensley, and Trent Hensley.
Ansleigh, a four-year honor roll student, is a member of the Beta Club, serving as its president for the past two years. She is a member of FCCLA, Spanish Honors Society, and National Technical Honor Society. Ansleigh is a member of the 2023 Gordon County Youth Leadership Program and has participated in “Shop With a Phoenix” for the past four years.
Rance is also a very active student, participating in “Shop With a Phoenix” and serving as Student Body Section Leader. He is a member of the Beta Club and the 2023 Gordon County Youth Leadership Program. He was also selected as a Homecoming Court representative. Outside of school, he has worked with
Builders for Christ and served as a volunteer at Morning Pointe and Grace Church.
Neither of these two high school sweethearts have any formal dance training, and both are competing in the show for the first time. Recently we got the chance to talk to both of them about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars — Calhoun?
“His mom — he really wanted us to do it.” — Ansleigh
“Yes, my mom has always wanted me and my brother (Ryder) to do it.” — Rance
“And then once we started dating, his mom said ‘So that means you will be his partner!’” — Ansleigh
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to ‘Jailhouse Rock.’ It’s a swing-style dance choreographed by
Hollie Stewart, and it has some lifts and jumps and other fun moves in it, too!
We chose this song because everyone loves Elvis and it’s one of his best songs for dancing!”
Q: What are you most nervous about for the show?
“I’m nervous about getting up there and forgetting the dance! I just don’t want to make a big mistake up there. Or falling! That’s my biggest fear!” — Ansleigh
“I feel like if she (Ansleigh) falls, I’m going to have to fall too!” — Rance
“Yes! If one of us goes down, we go down together!” — Ansleigh
Q: What’s your favorite song from the group dance (a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson)?
“I like ‘Smooth Criminal.’” — Ansleigh
“Yes! I like the very first part, too.” — Rance, (who sings the beginning of Michael Jackson’s ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’.)
Q: What’s it like to be competing against your twin brother?
“It’s fun! I like that we are the first set of twins to compete in the show, but I feel like people will get us mixed up!” — Rance
“Yes! People will have to tell [Rance and Ryder] apart by their dance partner!
So when they see me out there they will know they are watching Rance!” Ansleigh
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“I’m excited to see all of my friends and family there, because I know they probably don’t think we can dance. But we have been working hard, so I think we are going to surprise them all!” — Rance
“We are just going to try our best and have some fun!” — Ansleigh
To see Ansleigh and Rance, along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com beginning Saturday, March 18, when ticket sales open to the public, or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.