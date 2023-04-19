Dancing With the Stars: Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford will compete this year as Couple No. 10. Anna Kathryn, a senior at Calhoun High School, is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Hayes, and has two siblings: Caleb Hayes and Aaron Hayes. Porter is also a senior at Calhoun High School and he is the son of Jason and Jessica Ledford and Chad and Stephanie Roberson. He has two siblings: Ryleigh Roberts Ledford and Jade Brooks.
Anna is an active student, serving as Vice President of her senior class. She was also chosen as CHS’s Homecoming Queen in the fall. Anna is very active in the drama department at CHS, and was part of the cast that won the GHSA 5A State One Act Play
Championship in November. That same play yielded Anna the honor of Best Actress at both the region and state competitions. Anna is also a part of the literary team as a member of the ladies’ trio, and won the state championship in that event last month, after previously winning the overall state title in 2022. She plans to pursue her love of performing at Young Harris College after graduating in May.
Porter is currently serving as Vice President of the student body at CHS. He is also a part of the state champion one-act play cast, playing the lead role in the production. He has been recognized as the best actor at Region One -Act Competitions, and was also a part of the men’s quartet on the literary team which won the state championship in 2022. Porter plans to attend James Madison University to pursue a degree in theater after graduation.
Both Anna and Porter competed last year in Dancing With The Stars, winning the coveted judges’ choice award and each walking away with $1,200 cash scholarship. Anna is one of the most experienced dancers in the competition, having previously studied dance at Rome Civic Ballet for 14 years. Both Anna and Porter have had opportunities to dance while in musical theater. Recently we got the chance to talk to these high school sweethearts about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars - Calhoun?
“For me personally it was an opportunity to work on dance skills that we don’t get to practice much [in musical theater]. Also it’s a great scholarship opportunity and is a good way to give back to the community as well.” - Porter
“Yes, I feel like this experience grows us as dancers. Like last year we were able to experience something new and work on choreography that was unlike anything we had done in theater, so coming into it this year it was fun to experience all of those same techniques that we worked on last year.” - Anna
Q: Coming back to compete this year after winning the judges’ choice last year - is there more pressure on you to win?
“There is some pressure, but we are really here to have some fun and win scholarship money for college. “ - Anna
“Yes, and last year we both were very focused on the win, while this year, even though we are still focused on doing our best, we have different aspirations for the competition. We want to enjoy one of the last events of our high school career, and walk away with some cash for college!” - Porter
Q: What do you think about this year’s group dance, especially when comparing it to the group dance from last year?
“Both of the dances are full of iconic moves and iconic people. But I think the group dance is harder this year!” - Anna
“I agree, it’s definitely harder this year!” - Porter
Q: Do you have a favorite song from the group dance (a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson)?
“I love Michael Jackson, and I think ‘Black or White’ is my favorite song from the group number.” - Anna
“I like ‘Rhythm Nation’ - I think it’s a cool song and the choreography for that number is fun!” - Porter
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing a Samba to ‘Feeling Good’ by Michael Buble. We are both wearing red and black to go with the Samba vibe we are trying to create. I don’t want to say any more than that but the dance is going to be a lot of fun!” - Anna
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“I’m just excited to show people our dance and what we’ve been working on. Anna choreographed the routine, and I think people don’t really know what to expect [from us] this year, so I think it will be fun!” - Porter
“I’m excited to be dancing to this song. I came up with this idea a while back - like I had the whole routine in my mind a long time ago - so I am excited to finally be putting my idea into action and using it in a show!” - Anna
To see Anna Kathryn and Porter, along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.