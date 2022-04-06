“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Four will be Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford. Both attend Calhoun High School and are wrapping up their junior years.
Anna Kathryn is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Hayes. She is the youngest of three, with Caleb and Aaron Hayes being her two brothers. Porter is the son of Jason Ledford and Stephanie Ledford, with Jessica Ledford being his stepmother. He has an older sister, Ryleigh Roberts Ledford and a younger stepbrother, Jude Amos Brooks.
Hayes is an experienced dancer and studied at City Ballet for thirteen years. She received additional training in Rome, Georgia. She is involved with Calhoun High School’s Musical Theatre program and is in Women’s Trio. She is a member of the Beta Club. She also has stage experience and was named best actress in Region One Act. She was a member of the state one act all-star cast. She has been involved in theatre since primary school.
Hayes represented her junior class on the homecoming court. She considers India Galyean, Julie Leggett, and Darlene Wright to be three important influences during her time at Calhoun High School. She jokes that she spends a lot of time on her feet and prefers being barefoot. She loves celery.
Porter Ledford is also a talented student. He is involved with Musical Theatre and Men’s Quartet, was 2021’s best actor in Region One Act and a member of Region One Act’s all-star cast the year before. He has six years of experience on the stage. He also is a member of Source of Strength and is Vice-President of the junior class.
Ledford also credits Galyean, Leggett, and Wright as mentors, saying they have shown him unfaltering love and encouragement. He jokes that he is often called “Sloth” because he eats very slowly and can fall asleep anywhere, then sleep a very long time.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.