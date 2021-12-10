Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert honors local woman's memory

Dana Patterson was a light to others, and those who knew her remember her fondly.
Dana was constantly smiling, and her personality was like sunshine. She loved the Falcons, music, her family and Christmas, according to Faye Bentley.
So every year, Faye Bentley, her family, Patterson’s family, and a group of incredible people put on a memorial concert in honor of the Calhoun native.
The concert is an homage to that light that everyone saw in Dana. “We want to keep it happy instead of the sad part,” Bentley said.
There will be a special appearance by jolly old Saint Nick himself, as well as Mrs. Claus. Bentley and her daughter-in-law, Jessie, will be performing, as well as her sons Trey and Andrew. Also performing are Jule Medders, Whitewater Junction, Bentley’s grandchildren, and Steve Pearson, Dana’s stepfather.
Pearson remembers her in much the same way as Bentley. He came into her life when she was ten.
“I watched her grow up,” Pearson said.
He recalls that she was the sort of person to reach out to those who were swept aside — to sit with them and befriend them. “She actually had a big heart for the underdog.”
Dana was trusting and loyal, according to Pearson. She was an unusual person, unique — and overall a good person.
“Dana was the kind of person that always saw the good in everybody,” said Pearson.
Previous concerts have made money for domestic violence organizations, the Cooper Foundation, and toys for kids. At one point, according to Bentley, they had raised so many toys for kids that local organizations couldn’t take them all and Bentley and others had to hand them out.
“People were able to be helped in some way because of the life Dana lived,” Bentley said.
The eighth annual Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre. General admission tickets are $20. To purchase tickets online, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.