AdventHealth Gordon began offering robotic assisted surgery in 2015 but recently acquired the da Vinci Xi system with integrated bed technology.
This technology offers advanced minimally invasive surgery across a wide spectrum of surgical procedures. The da Vinci Xi has the most advanced instrumentation and vision. It is versatile and flexible with setup automation and guidance that promotes operating room efficiency.
“The da Vinci Xi system provides surgeons with more enhanced 3D visualization, greater range of motion with upgraded architecture and more streamlined set up and port placement,” said Hak Lee, MD, director of robotic surgery at AdventHealth Gordon and the region’s only fellowship-trained urological oncologist.
Robotic surgery has been revolutionary in giving surgeons the ability to treat many conditions -- of the kidney, prostate, bladder, colon, uterus, stomach and more -- in a less invasive approach. With the da Vinci Xi, surgeons can perform operations similar to traditional open surgeries, but through a minimally invasive technique -- which typically means less pain, less blood loss and faster recovery for patients.
“With the da Vinci Xi, we are providing our patients and our community with the most advanced technology in robotic surgery,” said Dr. Lee. “It can be used for a larger number of surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, colorectal and general surgery, making AdventHealth Gordon one of the largest multispecialty robotic surgical centers in Northwest Georgia.”
Greater Precision and Dexterity
Robotic surgery has been an option for surgeons for many years, but technology is more sophisticated now than ever. As one of the most advanced robots in use, the da Vinci Xi is now a viable alternative to open surgery and laparoscopic procedures, in many cases. While using the robotic system, surgeons have a greater degree of precision and range of motion in small spaces made with tiny incisions. The da Vinci Xi functions like an extension of your surgeon’s hands — an operating room partner who:
- Gives surgeons unprecedented control in a minimally invasive environment
- Gives surgeons a better physical position to operate in
- Has 3D visualization capabilities
- Has mechanical wrists with enhanced range of motion
- Minimizes surgeon fatigue
- da Vinci Xi Can Provide a Faster Recovery
The da Vinci Xi may be a marvel for surgeons to use, but it’s patients who benefit most from robotic-assisted surgery. It translates to less time spent in the hospital and decreased post-operative pain for the majority of patients.
In addition to these two major benefits, minimally invasive surgery with the da Vinci Xi can also mean:
- Shorter hospital stays
- Smaller incisions
- Faster recovery
- Less blood loss and fewer blood transfusions
- Reduced use of pain medication
- Lower risk of infections and complications
- Quicker return to normal daily routines
Let’s Start Healing
“We’re committed to investing in the most advanced technology and innovation to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Lee. “Our investment in this world-class technology enhances the care we provide to our community and allows our patients to return more quickly to their day-to-day lives.”
Learn more about our comprehensive robotic surgery program at AdventHealthGordon.com/robotics.