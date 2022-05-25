Beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day, CRBI will collect bacterial water samples at 30 popular recreation sites in the upper Coosa River basin. Weekly reports on E.coli levels will help everyone enjoying our waterways to stay informed while they stay active.
This vast project expansion is made possible by the generous support of Harbin Clinic and Hardy Realty.
"Spending time on our rivers provides ample benefits to our overall well-being,” explains Harbin Clinic psychologist and CRBI Board of Directors President, Dr. Frank Harbin. “Not only does time outdoors offer opportunities to be more physically active, but it also reduces stress and anxiety, decreases blood pressure, and improves mood. Harbin Clinic is committed to ensuring our community has access to healthy, safe river activities and we are thrilled to partner with CRBI on the expansion of the Swim Guide program.”
Test results are easy to interpret on CRBIs website, the Swim Guide website, or within the swim guide app. Each location will have an icon that will be green or red based on E.coli sample results. Just like a traffic light, when the icon is green, it’s safe to swim, and if it’s red, that means swimming is not recommended at that time.
“Hardy is honored to partner with CRBI and Harbin Clinic on this summer water quality initiative,” says Jimmy Byars of Hardy Realty. “Our rivers along with the neighboring lakes are wonderful assets to our community.“
CRBI is a 501c3 non profit organization and member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. Its mission is to protect, preserve, and improve one of North America's most biologically diverse river systems - the upper Coosa River basin.
For more information contact Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman at 706-232-2724 or jesse@coosa.org.