New cases of COVID-19 remain low across Georgia and at home in Gordon.
Over the last two weeks, Gordon County saw seven new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,525 new cases and 43 deaths were reported.
Due to low case numbers, Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The past week’s case rate per 100,000 in population was 10.35, significantly lower than two weeks prior. New COVID-19 admissions to the hospital were lower as well, at 2.7 per 100 thousand. The amount of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients has also decreased to 1.7%.
CDC recommendations have changed yet again for COVID-19 boosters: those who have received one dose of the bivalent booster may be eligible to receive a second. Those who have a moderately to severely compromised immune system are eligible to have a second dose of the bivalent booster at least two months after their first dose of that bivalent vaccine.
Those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
