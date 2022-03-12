Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state.
The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia is estimated at $150 million. A group of agricultural and natural resource organizations are partnering to bring Georgia’s top experts on feral swine together for an educational workshop for farmers, landowners, and anyone looking to learn about feral swine control methods.
The workshop and trapping demonstration will be held Thursday, April 28, with on-site check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the session running from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur. Lunch will be provided.
Space is limited to 50 participants and pre-registration is required by April 22. To register, visit GACD.us/events.
Topics will include disease issues, swine biology, economics, water quality issues, effective control techniques, transport issues, and regulations. The workshop will also include a feral swine trapping demonstration.
Partnering agencies for this effort include the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, and University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources.