Conasauga Outfitters dove shoot in Resaca set for Sept. 2-3

Back for a fourth year, Resaca-based Conasauga Outfitters is set to host its annual dove shoot over Labor Day weekend. 

This year's shoot will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at the historic Chitwood Farm, 518 Chitwood Road, off Highway 41 near the Whitfield County line. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In