Calhoun’s GEM Theatre showcases holiday events

The Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert, honoring the late Dana Patterson, will come to the GEM Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

With Christmas just around the corner, Calhoun is once again honoring one of its own.

Dana Patterson died in July 2013, but has not been forgotten by the community that loved her. Each year, the Bentley family alongside Patterson’s own and several other incredible people put on a memorial Christmas concert to try and do some good while they remember Dana.

