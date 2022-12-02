With Christmas just around the corner, Calhoun is once again honoring one of its own.
Dana Patterson died in July 2013, but has not been forgotten by the community that loved her. Each year, the Bentley family alongside Patterson’s own and several other incredible people put on a memorial Christmas concert to try and do some good while they remember Dana.
After decreased turnout in some years prior, and even a cancellation, due to the COVID pandemic, performer Travis Stephens is hoping for a good turnout this year.
“We’re hoping everybody’s ready to come out and have some fun,” said Stephens.
Stephens is part of White Water Junction, one of the bands that has historically played this event. He’s also a longtime family friend, and knew Patterson well.
“We’ve been real close to the family, and she was friends with my children in high school and even after,” Stephens said.
The concert will also feature songs from Faye and Jessie Bentley and singer-songwriter Julie Medders. Steven Pearson, Patterson’s stepfather, will also be present to read The Christmas Story — and both Mr. and Mrs. Clause have carved time from their busy lives to make an appearance.
All proceeds from the performance will benefit the GEM Theatre, which has made its mission keeping performing arts both alive and accessible in North Georgia. In the past, the event has benefited several organizations that help children, and served as a toy drive.
“They needed a little boost to help keep them going,” said Stephens.
The Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. Tickets are $20. Reserved seating is recommended and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906.
