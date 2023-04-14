Community plans benefit for "Famous Amos"

In early December, a fire ravaged a home off of Dews Pond Road, leaving one occupant in critical condition.
Amos “Famous Amos” Washington received severe burns to nearly 30% of his body. He was airlifted to Wellstar Cobb in Austell, where he was placed on a ventilator due to smoke inhalation at his Buck Boulevard home. Washington would later receive surgery to place skin grafts on his wounds.
The house in the Plantation Place subdivision sustained over $200,000 dollars in damage, leaving Amos and wife Tammy in need of help. At the time, a successful GoFundMe was set up by the Washingtons’ niece, which raised just over $8,600.
Four months later, community members are putting together a benefit in their honor. Originally the brainchild of Ladell Howell, Dr. Walter Harris has taken over the planning.
“I put it in my hands,” Harris said.
On Saturday, May 27, the McDonnell Road Community Center will play host to a night of singing to hopefully raise money for the Washingtons. Though it’s billed as a gospel night, all groups, soloists, and choirs are invited to come out and help out.
“It’s not just going to be a gospel concert, it can be R&B or any song, or if you have a song or poem that you want to perform,” said Harris.
Harris is also asking for folks who bake to donate cakes and pies for a raffle that will be held, proceeds benefiting the Washington family.
The night kicks off at 5 p.m. Food will be sold in the kitchen. Anyone wishing to donate can make checks payable to Amos Washington.
For more information, contact Dr. Walter Harris at 706-263-4584.