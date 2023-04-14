Community plans benefit for "Famous Amos"

In early December, a fire ravaged a home off of Dews Pond Road, leaving one occupant in critical condition.

Amos “Famous Amos” Washington received severe burns to nearly 30% of his body. He was airlifted to Wellstar Cobb in Austell, where he was placed on a ventilator due to smoke inhalation at his Buck Boulevard home. Washington would later receive surgery to place skin grafts on his wounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In