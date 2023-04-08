Community comes together to offer free cancer screenings

On Saturday, March 25, AdventHealth Redmond and community organizations banded together to provide free colorectal cancer screenings for medically underserved, uninsured, and underinsured people in Rome.

On Saturday, March 25, community organizations hosted an event to educate and provide free colorectal cancer screenings for people in the Rome community who are medically underserved, uninsured or underinsured.

Held at the Sandra D. Hudson Villas of the Rome Housing Authority, members of the Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition and AdventHealth Redmond provided convenient and discreet screenings for community members. The NWGRCC provided fit kits for the screenings and the AdventHealth Redmond laboratory processed and provided the results. This was the third year of this initiative, which seeks to offer health care screenings to at risk and underserved populations.

