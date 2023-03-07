Gordon County Administration Building

Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St. 

 Blake Silvers

A historic downtown Calhoun building will soon receive some much needed repairs, thanks to funds approved for the project this week. 

Gordon County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the use of $590,500 in funds collected as part of the 2018 Special Local Option Sales Tax for a major overhaul of the County Administration Building roof, as well as several other maintenance items to help preserve the exterior of the 201 N. Wall St. property. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In