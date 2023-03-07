A historic downtown Calhoun building will soon receive some much needed repairs, thanks to funds approved for the project this week.
Gordon County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the use of $590,500 in funds collected as part of the 2018 Special Local Option Sales Tax for a major overhaul of the County Administration Building roof, as well as several other maintenance items to help preserve the exterior of the 201 N. Wall St. property.
"It's not just roof repair," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "The real problem is that it has gutters built into the soffits. Those gutters are very old and we have some rot, so that's where a lot of the expense will be. Plus, it's a very well-made building with a lot of craftsmanship, so it's not a cheap job."
Calhoun-based Momon Construction will have charge of repairing the original slate roof of the former Thomas Funeral Home building that now houses several county officials such as the County Administrator and County Clerk.
Repairs include the exterior soffit, fascia areas, and some needed painting to wood around the roof.
"Repairs will match the existing historic architecture of the building," Commissioner Bruce Potts said, adding that much of the extra cost is due to the way the gutters are integrated into the soffits.
Momon previously won a low bid for county 2018 SPLOST projects as the contractor at risk. The Administration Building contract includes a $50,000 contingency amount, and if the work costs less than agreed, some funds are set to be returned to the county.
"If it costs less, they'll return that savings to us," Ledbetter said. "They've done that in the past."
A former private residence of Dr. William A. Richards, the home was built in 1910. It was later owned by Dr. William Roy Richards, and became Thomas Funeral Home in the 1940s, owned and operated by J.W. Thomas, and occupied the building until the business moved to Red Bud Road in the 1980s.
"It's a beautiful historic building in downtown Calhoun and I'm glad to see us taking good care of it," Board Chair Bud Owens said.
Commissioner Kurt Sutherland added that with all the offices the building currently houses, it's cheaper to preserve the historic building than to build or purchase a new facility.
"If we didn't have that building, and we had to build a new one, $500 thousand wouldn't even buy the property to build a new building," Sutherland said.
The Administration Building repair was the only actionable item on the board's meeting agenda Tuesday night.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, March 21, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.