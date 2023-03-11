Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urges all Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change their clocks to mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving capacity ends when it runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and ... Daylight Saving Time is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms.”

