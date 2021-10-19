Comcast announced today a multi-million-dollar upgrade that is bringing three new tiers of internet services to homes and businesses in Calhoun.
Beginning immediately, customers can take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology capable of delivering internet speeds of up to 1.2 gigabit per second to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in homes and businesses. The upgrade is part of a national rollout that began in February 2021.
The new internet service options are Xfinity Extreme (400 Mbps), Extreme Pro (800 Mbps) and Gig (1.2 Gbps). They are among the fastest and most widely available in the area and include on-the-go access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network.
“We are thrilled to offer these new tiers of internet service to Calhoun residents and businesses,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “These super-fast speeds are just one way Comcast strives to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”
The new services come at a time when consumer demand for faster speeds across multiple devices is growing. According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report, some users have dozens of devices in their home.
Increased internet speeds support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home Wi-Fi networks today and in the future.
With Xfinity Internet, customers automatically receive access to 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots around the country, xFi Advanced Security and Xfinity Flex – a 4K streaming box with free access to Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
Businesses in Calhoun will also have access to a full suite of Comcast Business internet, voice and video services, including Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes.
New and current customers can visit Xfinity.com to learn more. Small and mid-sized businesses can visit business.comcast.com.