Anyone who has driven down Peters Street just past Prater Ford’s service department building has probably noticed the roadside “Colbert Cemetery” sign between Cherry Hill and Creekview drives.
At the end of Colbert Cemetery Road, sits the final resting place of several hundred former Gordon County residents. Graves in the cemetery range from people born before the Civil War to a few who only recently passed away.
Now surrounded by residential development, Colbert Cemetery sits inside the Calhoun city limits, but has been cared for privately over the years. Those private care efforts are now in the hands of a new round of volunteers just looking to get the cemetery back up to par.
The most recent efforts to clean up the cemetery came as the result of a impromptu local history tour between friends.
“We were riding around one evening and Jim (Prater) said ‘hey, let me show you something,’” Calhoun school teacher Scott Marcus said.
Marcus said it isn’t unusual to end up on one of Prater’s local history tours since Marcus and his wife are both transplants and the Praters both grew up in Gordon County.
“This particular day we stopped at Colbert Cemetery and got out and looked around,” Marcus said. “There were graves that we had a hard time finding because they were so far back in the brush and the trees.”
Marcus said Prater gave him a bit of history on the graveyard and the two eventually decided something had to be done to get the property back into decent shape.
“There were trees growing up through graves and weeds and briers everywhere,” Marcus said. “It’s in the city limits, but the city says it’s not under their care.”
Recently a few volunteers began slowly trying to uncover overgrown graves and make the property accessible again. For that, more manpower will be needed in the future.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but it would be easier with 20 or 30 bodies rather than just two or three,” Marcus said. “We just want to clean things up and redefine the boundaries of the cemetery.”
That work has already been started to some degree, and the city has agreed to come pick up debris throughout the process, according to Marcus.
“We’ve already cleared several piles of brush and limbs,” Marcus said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”