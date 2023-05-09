'Click It or Ticket' campaign kicks off May 15

With the summer travel season ready to begin, Calhoun Police Department reminds everyone to start every trip by buckling a seat belt and making sure all children are properly restrained in a child safety seat that meets the manufacturer’s guidelines for the child’s height and weight.

Calhoun Police is joining the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign that starts on May 15th and runs through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. During this period, Calhoun Police Officers will be joining the statewide effort in enforcing Georgia’s seat belt and child passenger safety laws with the goal of saving lives in the event of a traffic crash.

