It will be a busy Saturday at the Calhoun Recreation Department complex with afternoon and evening events.
First up, starting at 3:30 p.m. and running until 6, the Rec. will host a Touch-a-Truck event on the McDaniel Station Road side off Recreation Drive.
Kids and adults alike will be able to explore different trucks from city fire, water, electric, police and street departments, as well as from the county sheriff's office, county EMS, Yanmar, Mauldin Trash, Chris Hough Racing and Gordon County Wrecker Service.
Food trucks and face painting will be on sight. Admission is free.
Next, a Power Wheels Derby will begin at 5 p.m., with check-in and registration at 4 p.m. There will be two age groups -- two to four and five to seven years old. No modified batteries are allowed and helmets will be required for each child.
The old (Palmer Memorial) side of the Rec. Department complex will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. for the derby with all event parking on the McDaniel Station/Recreation Drive creekside parking lot.
Pre-registration for the Power Wheels Derby is encouraged, and is live on the Rec. Department website at cityofcalhoun-ga.com/recreation/ under by clicking the "Registration" header.
Finally, the Rec. will host Moving Night at 8 p.m., with a showing of "Cars" on the football field.
Visit the Rec. Department website or Facebook page, or call 706-629-0177 for more information.