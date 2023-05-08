Calhoun City Park STOCK

Downtown Calhoun City Park, 215 N. Wall St. 

 File, Blake Silvers

Visitors to several public venues around the City of Calhoun can now connect to a new network of wifeless internet access points. 

It was announced Monday that Wi-Fi points in spots across town are now live for members of the public to use, including the City Park downtown, the Mauldin Road Soccer Complex, as well as several points around the Recreation Department including the tennis courts, swimming pool, football field, new baseball/softball fields, and the Black and Yellow Park. 

