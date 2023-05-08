Visitors to several public venues around the City of Calhoun can now connect to a new network of wifeless internet access points.
It was announced Monday that Wi-Fi points in spots across town are now live for members of the public to use, including the City Park downtown, the Mauldin Road Soccer Complex, as well as several points around the Recreation Department including the tennis courts, swimming pool, football field, new baseball/softball fields, and the Black and Yellow Park.
The Wi-Fi points were installed using some of Calhoun's American Rescue Plan Act funds. For access, the network name is Calhoun Wi-Fi, and the password is "Hometown" with the first letter capitalized.
"Some devices may prompt a login page, but no personal information or account setup will be required for login," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Instructional signs are expected to be posted around those areas throughout the week, and information will also be available on the city's website at cityofcalhoun-ga.com online.
Worley thanked the IT staff at CALNET for helping to make the access points possible.
More access points could be on the way in the future, according to Worley.
"Additional locations are under review and consideration, so stay tuned," Worley said.