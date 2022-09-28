The CHS Class of ‘67 will celebrate 55 years on Oct. 7, at the Calhoun High School football game at 7:15 p.m., and on Oct. 8, at the American Legion at 6 p.m.
Local graduates who have not sent their registration may contact Karen Parrott at North GA National Bank at 706-624-5333 or 706-346-5220, or mail a check ($30 single/$50 couple) to North Georgia National Bank, CHS Class of ‘67, c/o Karen Parrott, 350 W. Belmont Drive.
The class members will honor the 53 classmates who are no longer able to attend. Those fellow Yellow Jackets include Barbara Baker, Son Baxley, Gracie Blankenship, Richard Bowers, Dale Brown, Jerald Brown, Ricky Burton, Bobby Campbell, Vonn Campbell, Sandra Carter, Kenneth Chapman, Frank Cochran, Solon Couch, Ronald Colston,, Geraldine Cox,Jerry Dutton, Sandra Edwards, Patty Fletcher, Larry Garren, Minnie Hall, Harvey Harper, Jerry Harper, Rebecca Harper, Hughlen Harrison, Benny Hawkins, Melbert Hawkins, Jenny Hill, Tony Holsomback, Roger Jones, Jimmy King, Mike King, Linda Kinman, James McClure, Charles McDaniel, Wayne McFarland, Eddie Newman, Dale Owen, Johnny Parker, Jimmy Petit, Jerelle Prather, Dan Ray, Shelia Roper, Janice Rutledge, Karen Seibert, Lamar Smith, Frankie Spearman, Gary Thomas, Mike Turner, Jerry Warren, Peggy Whorton, Marvin West, Danny Wilson and Barbara Young. Hughlen Harrison and Mike King died in Vietnam.