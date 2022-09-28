Calhoun High School logo

The CHS Class of ‘67 will celebrate 55 years on Oct. 7, at the Calhoun High School football game at 7:15 p.m., and on Oct. 8, at the American Legion at 6 p.m.

Local graduates who have not sent their registration may contact Karen Parrott at North GA National Bank at 706-624-5333 or 706-346-5220, or mail a check ($30 single/$50 couple) to North Georgia National Bank, CHS Class of ‘67, c/o Karen Parrott, 350 W. Belmont Drive.

