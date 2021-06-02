A year after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calhoun Christmas Parade is set to return for 2021.
This year’s parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, beginning at the intersection of Wall Street and Line Street, and traveling south on Wall Street, ending at the intersection of Wall Street and Piedmont Street. The line up will be held on North Wall Street as normal, according to organizers.
"The parade applications have been submitted to the City of Calhoun," Gordon County Commissioner Bud Owens, who is also a parade coordinator, said Tuesday evening. The Calhoun City Council will vote on that application at their next meeting, according to Owens.
The 2021 parade theme will be “The Miracle on Wall Street” and float participants are encouraged to follow the theme with float designs that depict the individual groups interpretation of what a Christmas miracle would be like in Calhoun.
Entries will be judged in several categories with winners being recognized with a plaque. This year the NW GA Regional Fair will also provide a cash award to the winning entry in each category.
The event is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce who will handle registration and pre-event coordination, as well as the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair who coordinates parade production and logistics. The Downtown Development Authority who coordinates downtown pre-parade music and judging is also a sponsor.
Registration information will be available beginning in July at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, 300 South Wall St. For more information please contact the Chamber at 706-625-3200 or parade coordinator Bud Owens at 706-331-4173.
The parade has been an annual staple in Calhoun for nearly thirty years, beginning from an idea by Ginger Loy and Bud Owens to have a downtown Christmas event that rivaled parades in larger communities.
The parade has drawn huge crowds since its inception and has become the largest annual single night gathering in Gordon County. Thousands attend or participate in the downtown Calhoun area including all local school bands.