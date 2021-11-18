Christmas events kick off this weekend

It shouldn't be difficult to ease into the holiday spirit this weekend in Gordon County, with many Christmas-themed events on the schedule.
To kick things off, Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, this Saturday and Sunday.
Also Saturday, Harris Arts Center and Community Chorus will present a performance of “Christmas at Last," at 7 p.m. General admission is $15, while seniors and student tickets are $12. HAC member tickets are $10. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
This Sunday, the Calhoun Recreation Department, will host a Santa's Workshop, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the green space downtown across from City Hall. Activities will include cookie decorating, letters to Santa, ornament making and more. Ages 4 to 10 will be welcome with a $2 admission.
Later this Sunday evening, Downtown Calhoun will host its annual Christmas tree lighting and visit with Santa, starting at 6:30 p.m., in front of the Gordon County Court House.
Following this Sunday's downtown tree lighting, The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will show “Polar Express” on at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.
December events
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, 208 N. River St., will host "Let’s Keep Gordon Warm," from 3 to 7 p.m. The free event will include professional photographers, Santa and two reindeer, treats, hot cocoa, elves and other family activities. New and gently used coats, jackets, socks, blankets, scarves and gloves will be accepted.
United Way of Gordon County will its "Claus for a Cause" event, also on Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., downtown at the Depot, 109 S. King St. The suggested minimum donation is $10 per family. The event will include live Christmas music, holiday crafts and story time, as well as a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Plainville Christmas Parade will be held downtown, on Thursday, Dec. 2. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
The GEM Theatre will present a Christmas celebration with Ahmad Hall and Friends, Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and are on sale now.
The 2021 Calhoun Christmas Parade, themed “The Miracle on Wall Street,” is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at the intersection of Wall Street and Line Street, and traveling south on Wall Street, ending at the intersection of Wall Street and Piedmont Street. The lineup will be held on North Wall Street as normal.
The annual Dana Patterson Memorial Christmas Concert is set for Saturday, Dec. 18, at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., beginning at 7 p.m. General admission for that show is $18.69.
Check the Calhoun Times Community Calendar for more events in and around Gordon County.