As the holiday season continues this December, plenty of local Christmas-themed events are scheduled to help keep locals in the spirit.
Starting Saturday (Dec. 10), Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.
Paw Angels Inc. will host a Kids Holiday Craft Party Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St., with crafts, snacks and holiday fun. Call 770-548-8938 to register. All proceeds benefit Paw Angels Rescue.
Later that evening, Jump-in-Jacks Zone, 149 Kelly Court, will host a Grinchmas Party Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
On Sunday (Dec. 11), Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountian Road, Adairsville, will host a Christmas singing featuring Dayspring Trio from Albany Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Andrew Campbell invites everyone to attend.
Cake Addicts, 235 W. Line St., will host a Family Gingerbread House Competition Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. All participants should arrive 30 minutes early. First place prize is $1,000, second place is a Night Before Christmas family gift basket. All materials provided. Call 706-263-9018 for more information or to reserve a spot. Max members is set at six per table.
Also Sunday, The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah” at 3 p.m. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132 for more information.
The Harris Arts Center's annual Festival of Trees runs through this weekend as well, wrapping up Sunday. Stop by 212 S. Wall St., and see the trees on display and take part in the silent auction. Admission is free. Visit harrisartscenter.com online or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
Early next week
Monday (Dec. 12), Food City, 225 Lovers Lane Road, will host photos with Santa and other festive holiday traditions from 6 to 8 p.m.
Finally, coming up Tuesday (Dec. 13), Sonoraville High School CTAE & Fine Arts, 7340 Fairmount Highway, will present “A Merry Music Market” from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with live music from the SHS chorus and percussion ensemble, visits with Santa, as well as food and baked goods for sale. This is a free event for the whole family.