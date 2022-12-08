GEM Theatre Christmas 2022

As the holiday season continues this December, plenty of local Christmas-themed events are scheduled to help keep locals in the spirit. 

Starting Saturday (Dec. 10), Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In