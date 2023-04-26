Gordon County Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss (center), and State Senator Chuck Payne (right), pose with newly sworn in Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers Jennifer Dawson, Melody Hyde, Victoria Hilton, and Melissa Bowers.
Blake Silvers
CASA Advocacy Coordinator Rachel Holbert (from left), and Gordon County Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss, speak with State Senator Chuck Payne.
Gordon County Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss swears in four new Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers Tuesday.
Gordon County Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss lets two children bang the gavel on her desk.
Gordon County Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss speaks to a group gathered for a CASA volunteer swearing in her courtroom Tuesday.
An organization supporting local children in foster care has gotten a much-needed boost in volunteers.
Court Appointed Special Advocates organizes and oversees volunteers who are charged with assisting kids through the foster care process while looking out for their needs and best interests along the way. In a ceremony at the Gordon County Juvenile Court Tuesday evening, four new advocates were sworn in to take on cases of their own.
"I'm always excited when we get to have a CASA swearing in," Juvenile Court Judge Lorie Moss said. "That always means that we've got new volunteers that we can assign to cases that are coming before this court, and it just makes a huge impact on the families that we serve in Gordon County."
Acting as the voice of the child, CASA volunteers are assigned a case of a single child or group of siblings by a judge, and given legal permission to speak on behalf of each child to counselors, teachers and any other individual or group that deals with the child on a daily basis while in foster care.
The four newest CASA volunteers taking an oath administered by Judge Moss this week were Melissa Bowers, Jennifer Dawson, Victoria Hilton, and Melody Hyde. With around 110 kids in foster care currently here in Gordon County, every new advocate helps, and many more are needed.
"The department is obviously overloaded sometimes in their case loads with what they can and can't do with individual cases, and that's where CASA, in my opinion, comes in, and why CASAs are so vital to the juvenile courts -- especially to this juvenile court," Moss said.
CASA periodically holds classes for those interested in volunteering, and welcomes any volunteer interested in helping foster children, regardless of schedule.
"CASA volunteers are able to give their undivided attention, basically to one case at a time," Moss said. "When we come to court, a lot of times, when I review the CASA reports at any given hearing, that's when I learn a lot of information that I would have otherwise not known, and it's no fault of anybody ... it's just the nature of the system with case workers being very busy."
Moss said a CASA volunteer is usually the one constant person that stays in a foster child's life from the beginning of a case through to the end.
"Case workers change. They get promoted, they move on ... and a lot of times a case may go through several [Division of Family and Children Services] case workers," Moss said. "But usually, when there's a CASA on a case, that's the one person that child knows is going to remain on their case and be involved with them for the full duration."
Moss said she's seen CASA volunteers over the years build such strong bonds with children they've advocated for, that relationships can live on into adulthood.
On hand Tuesday was State Senator Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, who was a Department of Juvenile Justice case worker for 30 years before running for office. Payne got choked up while recounting his years spent helping kids through the system.
"It's just getting to show those kids a new horizon that they've never had the opportunity to see for themselves," Payne said. "You get to pick the kids up over the fence every once in a while to see that the horizon is really way out there. It's not this little bubble you live in, it's really a much bigger place, and there is opportunity for you in this big world."
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer is asked to email Gordon County’s CASA Volunteer Outreach Coordinator Haley Minesinger at haley@advochild.org, or to visit advochild.org/casa and fill out an online application.