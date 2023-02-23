It should feel like a warm spring day on Sunday when Rome's Chieftains Museum hosts its Family Free Day and 10th Annual Outdoor Seed Swap.
The event will take place on the museum campus at 501 Riverside Parkway near Ridge Ferry Park.
Maggie Owen (from left), Becca Weaver, Kate Moore and Faith Cox snap dried bean pods and collect the seeds which they then gave to community members at a seed swap in 2019.
The Seed Swap is an informal event co-sponsored by the museum along with the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies and Floyd County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers.
The purpose of the Seed Swap is to encourage the production and protection of heirloom seeds and plant varieties that are at risk of being lost. Seed saving was particularly important to Cherokees such as Major Ridge in order to sustain his family through the winter months and provide crops for the spring and summer.
This year’s program will take place outdoors in the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden on the Chieftains Museum campus. In case of weather, the event will be held indoors at the Chieftains Museum. Participants are encouraged to bring their own open-pollinated/heirloom seeds, plant cuttings, seedling, saplings or other gardening-related items like implements, seed packets, or scionwood to share/trade with other guests.
Dr. Brian Campbell, Chair of the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies, will provide a presentation on the basics of seed-saving and agricultural biodiversity conservation at 1 p.m. and the seed swapping will take place from 2-3 p.m. Campbell, Berry College students, and Master Gardeners will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss seed saving for those who attend.
Chieftains Museum will be open for a Family Free Day in conjunction with the Seed Swap. Visitors can tour the museum and create take-home craft projects during the event.
The Seed Swap is a free event open to the public.
