Chief Vann House will host its annual Candlelight Tours on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

See the historical house decked with boughs, bows, greenery, and decorations inspired by a 19th century Moravian Christmas celebration.

