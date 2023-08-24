Cherokee Nation offering free online language classes

With the wealth of Cherokee history in and around Northwest Georgia and so many place names of native origins, those interested in the language now have an opportunity to learn it for free. 

Registration is now open for free online language classes to be offered courtesy of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. Instructed by Ed Fields, the fall semester is set to begin Monday, Sept. 11. 

