Chattanooga Zoo to offer Patriots' Day discount

The Chattanooga Zoo will offer free admission to first responders in recognition of Patriots’ Day Saturday.
From Saturday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 17, the zoo will offer first responders a complimentary admission for the day and the ability to purchase three additional tickets at a 50% discount.
“Giving back is a huge part of who we are here at the Chattanooga Zoo, and we’re extremely excited to be able to give back to those serving our community and country,” said Chattanooga Zoo President and CEO Dardenelle Long. “We’re also looking forward to the opportunity to offer something similar to Healthcare professionals later this year. Stay tuned!”
Tickets will be available for purchase with this discount in-person only, and as always, active duty military personnel and veterans are eligible for the same discount.
Personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.
A valid photo ID must be presented at the ticket booth to take advantage of this offer. Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID. As all ID must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only IDs will not be accepted.
