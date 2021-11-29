Chattanooga Zoo thanks healthcare professionals with discounts

The Chattanooga Zoo is proud to offer free admission to healthcare workers for a limited time.
From Monday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 5, medical professionals will be provided with complimentary admission for the day, and the ability to purchase three additional tickets at 50% off the walk-up ticket pricing. Tickets will be available for purchase with this discount in-person only.
Common examples of individuals that are eligible to participate in this program: Physicians, Physician Assistants, Registered Nurses, Nurse Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Therapists, Dieticians, Dentists, Pharmacists, Psychologists, Pathologists, Lab Technicians, Social Workers, Midwives
A valid photo ID must be presented at the ticket booth to take advantage of this offer. Medical professional ID badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID.
“We certainly have a lot to be grateful for this year, with healthcare personnel near the top of the list," said Dardenelle Long, President and CEO. "In so many ways, they have held us up--now it's our turn to show them how much we appreciate them!”
