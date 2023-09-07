A familiar face has been called upon to fill the leadership void at Calhoun's Harris Arts Center. 

Thursday morning it was announced that Crystal Chapman would be named Interim Executive Director for HAC, having served the organization since 2012 as Program Director. 

