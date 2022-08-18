A recent decision concerning a rare disease will allow many additional Georgians to donate blood and save lives with Blood Assurance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently updated guidance regarding Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, commonly referred to as “mad cow.” Based on new evidence, the FDA’s guidance removes the blood donor deferral requirements associated with geographic risk of the disease for time spent (three months or more) in the United Kingdom from 1980-1996; time spent (five years or more) in France and Ireland from 1980-2001; and receipt of a blood transfusion in the U.K., France, or Ireland from 1980-present. The deferral was related to a theoretical risk of transmitting the disease to blood transfusion recipients.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In