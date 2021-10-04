The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented its 28th Annual Golf Tournament last week and despite COVID-19, the event proved to be a record-making success.
With 22 teams on the course playing in two flights and 41 sponsors on board, the Education & Workforce Development Committee responsible for planning and presenting the event reported its highest revenues to date.
A total of $2,400.00 was awarded in cash and gift card prizes to winning teams and special event winners.
In the first flight, RAK Outfitters took first place. Players on that team were Devon Broadway, Thomas Greeson, Gib Roland, and K.D. Wright. Sanco Packaging took second place, with Andrew Brown, Colin Cook, David Sanders, and Brian Stengel playing on that team. Third place in the first flight went to Mitch Ralston’s Sheriff’s Auxiliary team. Those players were William Hamilton, Ritchie Harris, Mitch Ralston, and Alex Sutherland.
Second flight winners included first place team Starr-Mathews Agency, with Steven Duncan, Craig Mashburn, Jim Mathews, and Eddie Reeves playing. Sherman Hall Construction placed second, with River Hall, Sherman Hall, Ron Norrell, and James Sikes playing. Premium sponsor A.G.C. Pediatrics placed third in the second flight. Their players were Joel Goldberg, J.D. Joyave, Joe Joyave, and John Joyave.
Jim Mathews, President of Starr-Mathews Agency, won the $1,000 prize in the Chamber’s second annual Ball Drop, which was conducted as an event separate from the tournament and sponsored by the Gordon Chamber. Jeff Manley, a Shaw Industries employee playing with Dalton Box, won the Closest to the Pin Contest while Emily Fontana with HMTX Industries won the Longest Drive contest. Both of those events were sponsored by Downtown Calhoun.
“The Golf Tournament is the Chamber’s single longest-running event, and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, President & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This year, it was a particularly great event, largely because our members rallied to support the Chamber and the community despite challenges springing from the pandemic. We’re glad we were able to provide our members with a safe and fun day at Fields Ferry Golf Course. The Chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
The event began with an 11:30 a.m. ball drop. Players then picked up boxed lunches provided by Chick-fil-A Calhoun, sponsored by AT&T. A.G.C. Pediatrics, LLC returned as the signature sponsor at the Gold Level for the third consecutive year.
Silver Sponsors for the tournament were AdventHealth Gordon, Fox Systems, Georgia Cumberland Conference, Sherman Hall Construction, Hamilton Health Care System, Bobbye Harris Foundation, Mohawk Industries, and Sanco Packaging. Orange 142 came in as a Bronze Sponsor.
Team Sponsors included Alpha Graphics of Cartersville, CMC Logistics, Coca Cola Bottling Company, Dalton Box, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Georgia Bar Association, Georgia-Cumberland Conference, Georgia Power, HMTX Industries, Sherman Hall Construction, M&S Logistics, Mitch Ralston Sheriff's Auxiliary, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, RAK Outfitters, Sanco Packaging, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Hole Sponsors were AdventHealth Gordon, A.G.C. Pediatrics, Care at Home, Chick-fil A Calhoun, CMC Logistics, Dairy Queen, Express Signs and Graphics, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Farm Bureau, Gordon County Historical Society, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful, Learning Labs, Lyles Wealth Management, M&S Logistics, Momon Construction, Prater Ford, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Agency, The Council on Alcohol and Drugs, and United Way of Gordon County’s Board of Directors.
Coca Cola Bottling of Rome was the beverage sponsor while Food City provided goodie bags for the players. Starr-Mathews Agency provided frozen treats from Dairy Queen for the teams. Downtown Calhoun sponsored the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
The tournament was organized by the Education & Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools, and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool, Inc. and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools.
The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, presentation of scholarships for students graduating from local high schools, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.