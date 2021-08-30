The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 28th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The event will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch followed by a noon tee-time. AGC Pediatrics Big and Small LLC will return as the signature sponsor at the gold level for the third consecutive year.
Proceeds accomplished from the fundraiser will be used to support Chamber projects and fund scholarships to eligible graduating seniors from Calhoun High School, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Gordon Central High School, and Sonoraville High School.
“The Golf Tournament is the Chamber’s longest-running event, and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, President and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This particular event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it is a success on several levels. The Chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics Big and Small and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
As of Aug. 24, Silver Sponsors for the tournament are AdventHealth Gordon, Fox Systems, Georgia Cumberland Conference, Hamilton Medical Group, Mohawk Industries, and Sherman Hall Construction. Team Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, AGC Pediatrics Big and Small, Georgia Cumberland Conference, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Georgia Power, Sherman Hall Construction, M&S Logistics, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, Mitch Ralston Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency. Hole Sponsors are Chick-Fil-A Calhoun, Family Savings, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful, Lyles Wealth Management, M&S Logistics, Momon Construction, Prater Ford, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency. AT&T will be the lunch sponsor and Coca Cola Bottling of Rome will be the beverage sponsor.
Sweet treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency. Historic Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Team registrations are coming in daily, with room for more. These additional sponsorships and registration opportunities are available online at gordoncountychamber.com/events.
One sponsorship remains open for the 2nd Annual Ball Drop, which debuted last year with great response from players and the community. Numbered tickets corresponding to golf balls dropped from a helicopter will be sold for $50 each in a raffle, with a $1,000 cash prize going to the winning ticket holder. That sponsorship provides a wealth of advertising, including billboard promotion.
The tournament is organized by the Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool, Inc. and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools.
The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.