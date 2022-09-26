The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fields Ferry Golf Club.

The Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Committee is responsible for planning and presenting the legacy event, which had 22 teams on the course playing in two flights and 32 sponsors on board. A total of $2,000.00 was awarded in cash and gift card prizes to winning teams and special event winners.

