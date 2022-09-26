The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Committee is responsible for planning and presenting the legacy event, which had 22 teams on the course playing in two flights and 32 sponsors on board. A total of $2,000.00 was awarded in cash and gift card prizes to winning teams and special event winners.
In the first flight, Momon Construction won first place. Players on that team were Matt Hibberts, Seth Hunt, Bart Walraven, and Mike Young. Pokey’s Sporting Goods took second place, with Kip Connally, Hayden Edwards, Dakota Rasbury, and Pat Rasbury playing on that team. Third place in the first flight went to Edward Jones-Tim Mull.
Those players were Blake Brindle, Tim Mull, Jake White, and Barney Wilkes. Sherman Hall Construction won first place in the second flight, with Mike Evelti, Sherman Hall, Cody Henderson, and Ron Norrell playing together. Coca Cola Bottling Company took second place in the second flight. Wayne Kinsey, Nathan Medlock, Mark Wade, and Jeff West formed that team. Third place went to Starr-Mathews Agency. Those players were Chuck Faulkner, Jim Mathews, Jeff Rampy, and Eddie Reeves playing. Chris Self with AdventHealth Gordon won the Closest to the Pin Contest while Emily Fontana with Metroflor won the Longest Drive contest. Both of those events were sponsored by Downtown Calhoun.
“The Golf Tournament is the Chamber’s single longest-running event, and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, Chamber President and CEO. “We have been fortunate to present every one of our tournaments at the Fields Ferry Golf Club and were happy to help them celebrate their thirtieth anniversary this year. The Chamber is thankful to AGC Pediatrics, Mohawk
Industries, and all the other event sponsors who joined forces to support the tournament.”
The event began at 11 a.m., with boxed lunches provided by Dub’s High on the Hog, sponsored by Mohawk Foundation. Tee time was at noon. A.G.C. Pediatrics, LLC returned as a sponsor at the Gold level for the fourth consecutive year, with Mohawk Industries joining at that level this year.
Silver Sponsors for the tournament were AdventHealth Gordon, CMC Logistics, Georgia- Cumberland Conference, Sherman Hall Construction, Momon Construction, and Sanco Packaging. Hamilton Health Care System was a Bronze Sponsor.
Team Sponsors included Arrow Exterminators, Builtwell Bank, Care at Home, CMC Logistics, Coca Cola Bottling, Food City, Georgia Power Company, Edward Jones-Tim Mull, Mannington Commercial, Metroflor, Personnel Staffing Inc., Pokey’s Sporting Goods, Mitch Ralston Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Republic Services, Shaw Industries Group, and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Hole Sponsors were Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Dalton Box, Dairy Queen Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Cumberland Academy, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Power Company, Gordon Prevention Initiative, Learning Labs, Inc., Lyles Wealth Management, Pak Mail Calhoun, Prater Ford, Shaw Industries Group, Starr-Mathews Agency, and United Way of Gordon County’s Board of Directors.
Coca Cola Bottling of Rome was the beverage sponsor while Starr-Mathews Agency provided frozen treats from Dairy Queen Calhoun for the teams. Mohawk Foundation was the lunch sponsor. Downtown Calhoun sponsored the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
The tournament was organized by the Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools, and Co Vice-Chairs Johnathan Stone, HMTX Industries, and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools. The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth.
Its program of work includes recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, presentation of scholarships for students graduating from local high schools, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, creation of a Workforce Development Plan, and the Golf Tournament.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.