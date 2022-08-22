The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee will present its annual Amazing Race on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex.
The fundraiser is an important part of the group’s effort to highlight SPLOST-funded projects throughout Gordon County and embrace outlying communities. The committee is partnering with Craig Sparks, Director of Parks and Recreation for Gordon County, and staff members at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex to present the annual fundraising event.
B.J. Robinson, Georgia Farm Bureau, is the Chair of Young Professionals while Lauren Deperro, Care at Home; and Crystal Purser, Chick-fil-A Calhoun; are the co-vice-chairs. They are leading a task force including several members of the committee to make this year’s race a larger event.
Amazing Race 2022 will take place on the campus of the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, with all the race challenge stations taking place inside the gymnasium or scattered across the property. Four-person teams will compete to complete the challenges, with cash prizes awarded to the winning teams.
To increase attendance and create public excitement, the group has introduced more challenging event tasks and has incorporated opportunities to win additional prizes throughout the race. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three teams.
The event is sponsored by Chamber members and community partners, with Mohawk Industries at the Platinum level. Care at Home, Gordon County Parks & Recreation, Lyles Wealth Management, and Shaw Industries are Gold Sponsors while AdventHealth Gordon, Mannington Mills, and Starr-Mathews are Silver Sponsors. Bronze Sponsors include Builtwell Bank, and Momon Construction. Builtwell Bank will also provide bottled water for the event.
The event is open to Chamber members and the community at large. Questions and registration materials should be directed to Joni Harbin, Director of Communications at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce via email at jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com or at 706-625-3200.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.