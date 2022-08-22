The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee will present its annual Amazing Race on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex.

The fundraiser is an important part of the group’s effort to highlight SPLOST-funded projects throughout Gordon County and embrace outlying communities. The committee is partnering with Craig Sparks, Director of Parks and Recreation for Gordon County, and staff members at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex to present the annual fundraising event.

