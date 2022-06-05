The legacy of a world-renowned native son was celebrated Friday night in downtown Calhoun.
The Roland Hayes Museum Committee presented “Celebrating 135 Years of Roland Hayes," a concert with tenor Timothy Miller and friends.
Held at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., a crowd enjoyed over a dozen classic arrangements from Miller, pianist Catherine Giel, and baritone Sheldon Michael.
"We're thrilled, and very blessed in this community to be able to put this on for you guys," HAC director Miranda Bentley said.
HAC is home to the Roland Hayes Museum, which houses a collection of personal items and memorabilia associated with the native of Curryville who performed concerts worldwide until a few years before his death in 1977.
Hayes was born in Gordon County on Friday, June 3, 1887, 135 years to the day the special concert was held at the HAC.
"I'm so grateful to the Arts Center and to the Roland Hayes Museum Committee for the commitment to keeping this legacy alive," HAC board member and musician Angela Owens said. "The things that he accomplished in his lifetime and his career were impossibly remarkable. Not only was he a successful classical musician here in the states and also internationally, but he literally set the standard and paved the way for so many African-American classical singers and instrumentalists."
Miller, who baseball fans will likely know from his "God Bless America" performances at Atlanta Braves games, said the legacies of Hayes and others continue to pave the way for young Black performers in the classical genre, making it important to honor them.
"It is extremely important, because artists like Roland Hayes have paved the way," Miller said. "Without the sacrifices from the artists who came before us, we would not have the opportunity to offer the same experiences today."
Miller said organizations like the Harris Arts Center and Roland Hayes Museum are important to keeping the legacy of musical trailblazers alive.
"We have a lot of written record, so anybody can go and research and study about the life of these great artists, and we not only see it on the educational level, but on the community level," Miller said. "This [museum] is a testament to the impact that [Hayes] had on this community."
Following the show, concert-goers attended a reception where they were able to see a small collection of Roland Hayes associated items curated by Lee Linn, and meet with the artists. Several members of the Hayes family were in attendance as well.
For more information on this and other HAC events or the Roland Hayes Museum, visit harrisartscenter.com online.