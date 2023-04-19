Cashon recognized with DAISY Award

Jake Cashon, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Cashon, a weekend house supervisor at AdventHealth Gordon, was nominated by a coworker with the following words: “While Jake Cashon was the house supervisor on shift, he was called to The Baby Place to watch the desk while the nurses and tech were involved in an emergency situation. Jake’s assistance was quickly needed during this time. Jake remained part of the team throughout the duration of the event and continued to assist in completing the report while responding to many phone calls and handling each situation with professionalism.”
“Jake went above and beyond to insure the nurses had the assistance that was needed and that their and the family’s questions were answered. Jake’s willingness to assist in this situation and his compassion is greatly appreciated, and we are honored to work alongside him. Jake is an asset to AdventHealth and is deserving of the prestigious DAISY Award.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to DAISYfoundation.org online.