Cashon recognized with DAISY Award

Jake Cashon, RN has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s newest DAISY Award winner.

 Contributed

Jake Cashon, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.

Cashon, a weekend house supervisor at AdventHealth Gordon, was nominated by a coworker with the following words: “While Jake Cashon was the house supervisor on shift, he was called to The Baby Place to watch the desk while the nurses and tech were involved in an emergency situation. Jake’s assistance was quickly needed during this time. Jake remained part of the team throughout the duration of the event and continued to assist in completing the report while responding to many phone calls and handling each situation with professionalism.”

