Cartersville Area Writers Group announces writer's conference

Cartersville Area Writers Group which originated from the Calhoun Area Writers, have announced their first annual writer’s conference, a new and exciting resource and event for surrounding areas.
The writer’s conference is an exciting way for our local authors to both promote their own works and offer aspiring authors the opportunity to meet and learn from our keynote speaker, Lauretta Hannon, and many other local and regional authors who will be presenting during the conference. The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 32 Center Road in Cartersville.
“We are a new organization in Cartersville, and it has taken off quickly. We are super excited to have many talented local authors who have already joined us and look forward to forming relationships with other writers and writing groups throughout the southeast during this event,” says Mandy Cantrell, President, Cartersville Area Writers Group. “In addition to our keynote speaker, we will have Ann Hite and several speed presenters, as well as the unique opportunity for aspiring authors to receive critiques of their work through Colorful Crow Publishing and keynote speaker, Lauretta Hannon.”
Features and benefits of the CAW Writer’s Conference include:
♦ Multiple presentations in the main auditorium
♦ Author’s tables, where you can meet and greet local talent.
♦ Silent auction
♦ Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Tickets are on sale now at $50 for members and $60 for non-members. College students and fellow writers groups receive tickets at members’ cost. For more information on the Cartersville Area Writer’s group and to purchase tickets, visit cartersvilleareawritersgroup.com online.