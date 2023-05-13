Cartersville Area Writers Group announces writer's conference

Cartersville Area Writers Group will be holding their first annual writer’s conference Saturday, May 20.

 Contributed

Cartersville Area Writers Group which originated from the Calhoun Area Writers, have announced their first annual writer’s conference, a new and exciting resource and event for surrounding areas.

The writer’s conference is an exciting way for our local authors to both promote their own works and offer aspiring authors the opportunity to meet and learn from our keynote speaker, Lauretta Hannon, and many other local and regional authors who will be presenting during the conference. The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 32 Center Road in Cartersville.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In