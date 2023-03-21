Carpet? What about music?

Our fine City of Calhoun is known for a lot of things, pioneering textile efforts, Native American History, Academic/Literary/Debate excellence and so many others, but our music heritage is most notable.
Roland Hayes, is often mentioned, of course, and and our true pioneers of American recorded music, Andrew and Jim Baxter along with our Georgia Yellow Hammers, who recorded many records for Victor, in the 1920s.
Less known are The Nichols brothers, whose song “She’s Killing Me” was bought and recorded by famous bandleader Bob Wills, of Texas Playboys fame, and more recently re-recorded by The Hot club of Cowtown. Stanton Nichols was a teenager, at this time, and along with brother Claude, recorded several sides for Victor.
Another local connection to the famous Bob Wills that might surprise some would be our beloved Western Auto Store manager J.B. Whitfield, who supplied my family with its first gas powered lawn mower, and my first bicycle. J.B. was a great guitar player and teacher, who I also took a few lessons from, and who went on to play with Bob Wills Texas Playboys. The building that housed Western Auto now serves as Pete’s Music City, which has served as the musical heartbeat for downtown Calhoun for many decades, instructing and supplying countless musicians who have, quite literally, gone on to fame and fortune.
Just across the street is Harris Arts Center, the site for this weekend’s 15th annual Georgia String Band Festival, where we celebrate our great local recording pioneers who are known globally for taking our true roots music to the world. One could easily say Calhoun was a cradle of country music, as our local artists were among the first to take advantage of the new recording technology, and did so quite successfully.
Friday night, March 24, at 7 p.m., John McEuen takes the HAC theater stage for our kickoff concert. A founding member of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John has steeped in American Roots music his entire life, and was instrumental in renewing interest in this vital genera with the creation of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album, which included a vital group of legendary singers and musicians who were, at that time, fading from the music scene. That effort changed everything, and renewed interest in a revolutionary way, kick-starting careers and generating gold records.
This Friday concert will likely sell out, so please go to harrisartscenter.com online, call or drop by to secure seats. $25 in advance, or $30 day of — if available.
Saturday at the HAC brings the return of The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, a traditional competition based event first established here in 1924. All the greats came to Calhoun, and according to The Calhoun Times, the 1927 Convention at the Courthouse drew 5,000 attendees.
This could be called the original “American Idol,” as it includes all the same drama, skill, surprise and artistry, with this essential roots music losing none of its timeless entertainment value. Competitors in banjo, buck dancing, singing, string bands and fiddle vie for generous cash prizes and commemorative medal ribbons.
Doors open at noon, with complimentary coffee, competitors registration until shortly before 1 p.m., when numbers are drawn to determine order of play. $10 admission, with re-entry armbands, children 12 and under gratis. Food and beverages will be available, as well as some interesting vendors.
The Georgia String Band Festival is a presentation of The Harris Arts Center, 706-629-2599, and is sponsored by generous local businesses and patrons, as well as The Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Historic Downtown Calhoun and The Georgia Council for the Arts.