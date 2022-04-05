The US Forest Service and USDA began implementing a new Forest Order this month intended to limit the number of days camping is permitted on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests.
Pursuant to 16 USC 551 and 36 CFR 261.50(a) and (b), the order "will provide for public safety and the protection of natural resources by prohibiting long term occupancy of National Forest System lands," according to the Forest Service.
Aside from Gordon County, the order will also include forest lands in Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Greene, Habersham, Jasper, Jones, Lumpkin, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield counties.
A letter sent out to stakeholders about the proposal says the change is intended to limit camping stays to 14 consecutive days within any 30-day time period in both developed and dispersed areas. After a 14-day period, a camper must then leave the area before returning for another stay and may not re-establish a new campsite within one mile of the vacated site for a period of at least seven days.
"More than eve, people are seeking safe and healthy outdoor activities," the letter from Forest Supervisor Edward Hunter states. "The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests is experiencing record visitation levels as it serves as a premier destination for more than three million people ever year."
Overuse of dispersed camping locations has resulted in increased litter, human waste, and soil erosion into waterways, as well as illicit activities that threaten public safety, according to Hunter.
"This order will ensure that natural resources are protected," the letter states.
Exemptions include those permitted and specifically authorized for longer stays, as well as any federal, state or local law enforcement offer or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in performance of official duties.