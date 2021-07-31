Calhoun's Wright finished strong at national competition

A Gordon County native finished strong in last week's Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando.
Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright finished in the third runner up position overall.
On the second night of preliminaries, Wright won the Evening Wear Competition.
“Megan is representing Georgia so well. She was just beautiful tonight in the Evening Wear portion,” said Trina Pruitt, executive director of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization. “She is competing in the Tau Group, which is very competitive. This portion is 20 percent of the final score.”
On the first night of preliminaries, Wright participated in the talent category with a vocal performance of the song “Astonishing,” from the Broadway musical “Little Women.” The same song that wowed judges during the state-level competition in Columbus, when she won the talent competition on the third night of preliminaries.
Her social impact initiative is “F.A.S.T.-First Aid,” which is focused on teaching regular citizens basic emergency life-saving skills, specifically those that stop bleeding, when they find themselves as the first person on the scene of a trauma.
In June when asked about earning the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Wright shared, “Honestly, I am surprised. One word to sum up this week is growth. My first year, I left with a non-finalist award. The next year, I left with second runner-up. And now I am leaving as the new Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. So, just keep growing, keep learning, keep bettering yourself because you will eventually reach your goal.”
Wright is a recent graduate of Calhoun High School and will be a freshman at Georgia Southern University in the fall.